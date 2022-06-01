Company Directory
SHL
SHL Salaries

SHL's salary ranges from $17,555 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $248,750 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SHL. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $17.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $60.7K
Marketing
$249K

Product Manager
$47.7K
Sales
$42.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SHL is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SHL is $47,739.

