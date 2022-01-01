Company Directory
Shipt
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Shipt Salaries

Shipt's salary ranges from $41,078 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $362,875 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shipt. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L2 $105K
L3 $105K
L4 $169K
L5 $257K
L6 $279K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $153K
L4 $206K
L5 $363K
Product Manager
Median $147K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Product Designer
Median $110K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $195K
Accountant
$128K
Business Analyst
$76.9K
Customer Service
$41.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $88.2K
Product Design Manager
$201K
Program Manager
$167K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $170K
Solution Architect
$99.1K
Technical Program Manager
$121K
UX Researcher
$162K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shipt is Data Scientist at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $362,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shipt is $152,898.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Shipt

Related Companies

  • Postmates
  • Collective Health
  • Avvo
  • Turo
  • Carbon Health
  • See all companies →

Other Resources