Shipsy Salaries

Shipsy's salary ranges from $16,858 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $24,178 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shipsy. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $24.2K
Customer Service
$16.9K
Product Manager
$22.2K

FAQ

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Shipsy es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $24,178. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Shipsy es $22,163.

