Company Directory
Shiprocket
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Shiprocket Salaries

Shiprocket's salary ranges from $6,676 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $65,083 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shiprocket. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $21K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $29.9K
Human Resources
$45.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Product Designer
$6.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$65.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shiprocket is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $65,083. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shiprocket is $29,859.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Shiprocket

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • See all companies →

Other Resources