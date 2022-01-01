Company Directory
Shippo
Shippo Salaries

Shippo's salary ranges from $94,525 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $326,360 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shippo. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $180K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $220K
Business Operations
$326K

Business Operations Manager
$198K
Legal
$171K
Product Designer
$196K
Product Manager
$196K
Recruiter
$94.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Shippo, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shippo is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shippo is $196,015.

