ShipBob Salaries

ShipBob's salary ranges from $24,430 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $215,321 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ShipBob. Last updated: 11/30/2025

Software Engineer
Median $171K
Business Analyst
$142K
Data Scientist
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Designer
$149K
Product Manager
Median $115K
Project Manager
$59.2K
Sales
$214K
Software Engineering Manager
$193K
Solution Architect
$215K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ShipBob is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,321. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShipBob is $149,250.

