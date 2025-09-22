Company Directory
Shiftsmart
Shiftsmart Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Shiftsmart totals $225K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Shiftsmart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Shiftsmart
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per annum
$225K
Level
-
Base salary
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$125K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Shiftsmart?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
FAQ

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Software Engineer roolille yrityksessä Shiftsmart in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $375,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Shiftsmart Software Engineer roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $175,000.

