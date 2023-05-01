Company Directory
ShiftKey
ShiftKey Salaries

ShiftKey's salary ranges from $73,975 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $176,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ShiftKey. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Product Designer
Median $165K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $176K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$74K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ShiftKey is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $176,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShiftKey is $140,000.

