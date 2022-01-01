Shield AI Salaries

Company Directory
Shield AI's salary ranges from $100,000 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $391,950 for a Business Operations Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shield AI. Last updated: 10/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $108K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $165K
Staff Software Engineer $272K
Hardware Engineer
Median $100K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $289K

Aerospace Engineer
$166K
Business Operations Manager
$392K
Business Development
$130K
Data Scientist
$382K
Mechanical Engineer
$105K
Product Manager
$182K
Recruiter
$161K
Technical Program Manager
$182K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Shield AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shield AI is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $391,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shield AI is $165,408.

