SES Satellites Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at SES Satellites totals $111K per year for 9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $127K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SES Satellites's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
8
Junior Engineer(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
9
Engineer
$111K
$105K
$0
$6K
10
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
11
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at SES Satellites?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SES Satellites in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $194,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SES Satellites for the Software Engineer role in United States is $120,000.

