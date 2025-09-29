Company Directory
Servus Credit Union
Servus Credit Union Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Servus Credit Union totals CA$152K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Servus Credit Union's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Servus Credit Union
Software Engineer
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Total per annum
CA$152K
Level
L3
Base salary
CA$132K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$20.3K
Years at company
10 Years
Years' experience
13 Years
What are the career levels at Servus Credit Union?

CA$226K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Software Engineer chez Servus Credit Union in Canada s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de CA$207,329. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Servus Credit Union pour le poste Software Engineer in Canada est de CA$152,349.

