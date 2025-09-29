Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at ServiceNow ranges from ₹8.93M per year for M3 to ₹15.23M per year for M5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹9.92M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ServiceNow's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
M2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
M3
₹8.93M
₹5.02M
₹3.3M
₹606K
M4
₹11.08M
₹6.73M
₹3.18M
₹1.17M
M5
₹15.23M
₹7.91M
₹6.28M
₹1.04M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)