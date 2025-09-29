Company Directory
ServiceNow
ServiceNow Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Australia at ServiceNow ranges from A$191K to A$277K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ServiceNow's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$217K - A$252K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$191KA$217KA$252KA$277K
Common Range
Possible Range

A$249K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at ServiceNow in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$277,117. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ServiceNow for the Mechanical Engineer role in Australia is A$190,954.

