Financial Analyst compensation in United States at ServiceNow totals $118K per year for IC2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $116K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ServiceNow's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$118K
$104K
$3.8K
$10.4K
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
