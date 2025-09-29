Data Scientist compensation in United States at ServiceNow ranges from $118K per year for IC1 to $296K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $252K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ServiceNow's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$118K
$118K
$0
$0
IC2
$217K
$155K
$46.2K
$15.7K
IC3
$213K
$178K
$21.3K
$13.3K
IC4
$296K
$187K
$80.4K
$28.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
