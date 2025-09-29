Company Directory
Sequoia Capital
Sequoia Capital Venture Capitalist Salaries

The median Venture Capitalist compensation in United States package at Sequoia Capital totals $300K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sequoia Capital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Median Package
Sequoia Capital
Venture Capitalist
New York, NY
Total per annum
$300K
Level
-
Base salary
$300K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Sequoia Capital in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $600,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sequoia Capital for the Venture Capitalist role in United States is $300,000.

