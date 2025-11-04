Company Directory
Sendbird
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Sendbird Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in India at Sendbird ranges from ₹5.73M to ₹8.17M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sendbird's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹6.56M - ₹7.68M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹5.73M₹6.56M₹7.68M₹8.17M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Sales submissions at Sendbird to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Sendbird, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Sendbird in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,168,741. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sendbird for the Sales role in India is ₹5,725,100.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sendbird

Related Companies

  • Mendix
  • Branding Brand
  • InMobi
  • Biomeme
  • Pendo.io
  • See all companies →

Other Resources