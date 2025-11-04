Company Directory
Sendbird
Sendbird Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Sendbird ranges from ₩41.81M to ₩57.06M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sendbird's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

₩44.77M - ₩54.11M
Korea, South
Common Range
Possible Range
₩41.81M₩44.77M₩54.11M₩57.06M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Sendbird, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Sendbird sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩57,063,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sendbird for the Information Technologist (IT) role is ₩41,814,021.

