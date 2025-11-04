Company Directory
Senao Networks
Senao Networks Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Senao Networks totals NT$794K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Senao Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Senao Networks
Software Engineer
Taoyuan, TA, Taiwan
Total per annum
NT$794K
Level
hidden
Base salary
NT$794K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Senao Networks?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Senao Networks in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,416,754. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Senao Networks for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$793,903.

Other Resources