Senao Networks Salaries

Senao Networks's salary ranges from $22,055 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $31,016 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Senao Networks. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $25.8K
Administrative Assistant
$22.1K
Hardware Engineer
$31K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Senao Networks is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $31,016. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Senao Networks is $25,777.

Other Resources