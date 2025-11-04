Company Directory
Semtech
Semtech Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Canada package at Semtech totals CA$155K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Semtech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Semtech
Hardware Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$155K
Level
Senir Staff
Base salary
CA$112K
Stock (/yr)
CA$20.9K
Bonus
CA$22.3K
Years at company
7 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Semtech?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Semtech in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$171,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Semtech for the Hardware Engineer role in Canada is CA$111,382.

