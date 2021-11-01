Company Directory
Sempra
Sempra Salaries

Sempra's salary ranges from $87,636 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $223,875 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sempra. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Accountant
$135K
Business Analyst
$119K
Data Analyst
$87.6K

Electrical Engineer
$108K
Mechanical Engineer
$224K
Project Manager
$110K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$156K
Software Engineer
$124K
Technical Program Manager
$181K
The highest paying role reported at Sempra is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sempra is $123,970.

