Company Directory
Semgrep
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Semgrep Salaries

Semgrep's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $180,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Semgrep. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $180K
Recruiter
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Semgrep is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Semgrep is $163,072.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Semgrep

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • Netflix
  • PayPal
  • See all companies →

Other Resources