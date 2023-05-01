Company Directory
Self
Self Salaries

Self's salary ranges from $8,437 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $752,555 for a Product Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Self. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $120K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$9.4K
Administrative Assistant
$103K

Business Operations
$201K
Data Analyst
$8.4K
Hardware Engineer
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.7K
Management Consultant
$71.4K
Marketing
$106K
Product Designer
$100K
Product Manager
$753K
Project Manager
$131K
Sales
$23.2K
Technical Program Manager
$249K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Self is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $752,555. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Self is $104,849.

