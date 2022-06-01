Company Directory
SEI
SEI Salaries

SEI's salary ranges from $65,097 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Ireland at the low-end to $194,025 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SEI. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Accountant
$65.1K
Data Scientist
$194K
Financial Analyst
$65.1K

Information Technologist (IT)
$175K
Management Consultant
$149K
Product Manager
$112K
Software Engineer
$154K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SEI is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SEI is $149,250.

