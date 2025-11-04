Company Directory
SEI Investments
SEI Investments Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at SEI Investments totals ₹2.13M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SEI Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

₹2.13M
L3
₹2.02M
₹0
₹101K
0-1 Years
2-4 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SEI Investments in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,141,969. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SEI Investments for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,130,740.

