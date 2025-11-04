Company Directory
SEI Investments
SEI Investments Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at SEI Investments totals $155K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SEI Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

SEI Investments
Product Manager
Philadelphia, PA
Total per annum
$155K
$115K
$25K
$15K
7 Years
10 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at SEI Investments in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $197,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SEI Investments for the Product Manager role in United States is $145,000.

Other Resources