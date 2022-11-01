Company Directory
SEI Investments
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SEI Investments Salaries

SEI Investments's salary ranges from $24,556 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $155,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SEI Investments. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Business Analyst
Median $100K
Product Manager
Median $155K
Software Engineer
Median $24.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Accountant
$74.6K
Administrative Assistant
$42.9K
Business Operations
$49.2K
Financial Analyst
$50K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SEI Investments is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $155,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SEI Investments is $49,980.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SEI Investments

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • Coinbase
  • Spotify
  • See all companies →

Other Resources