Company Directory
Securonix
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Securonix Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Securonix totals ₹1.04M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Securonix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Securonix
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹1.04M
Level
L1
Base salary
₹1.04M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at Securonix?
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.7M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Securonix in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,825,005. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Securonix for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,041,355.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Securonix

Related Companies

  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Quick Base
  • Interactions
  • CloudPassage
  • See all companies →

Other Resources