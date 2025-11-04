Company Directory
Security Compass
Security Compass Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Canada package at Security Compass totals CA$181K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Security Compass's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Security Compass
Software Engineering Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$181K
Level
L3
Base salary
CA$176K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$4.6K
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
11 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Security Compass in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$183,708. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Security Compass for the Software Engineering Manager role in Canada is CA$180,881.

