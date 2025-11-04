Company Directory
Security Compass
Security Compass Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Security Compass totals CA$108K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Security Compass's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Security Compass
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$108K
Level
2
Base salary
CA$108K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at Security Compass?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Security Compass in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$187,413. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Security Compass for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$104,358.

