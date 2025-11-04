Company Directory
Secureworks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Secureworks Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Secureworks totals $138K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Secureworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Secureworks
Security Analyst
Atlanta, GA
Total per annum
$138K
Level
Senior Advisor
Base salary
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
7 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Secureworks?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Secureworks sits at a yearly total compensation of $218,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Secureworks for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $131,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Secureworks

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Tesla
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Apple
  • See all companies →

Other Resources