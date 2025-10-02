Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Scotiabank ranges from CA$90.2K per year for L6 to CA$184K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$120K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
CA$90.2K
CA$85.4K
CA$1.6K
CA$3.2K
L7
CA$117K
CA$109K
CA$1.6K
CA$6.3K
L8
CA$139K
CA$126K
CA$2.9K
CA$10.1K
L9
CA$184K
CA$154K
CA$7.4K
CA$23.2K
