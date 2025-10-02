Scotiabank Software Engineer Salaries in Colombia

Software Engineer compensation in Colombia at Scotiabank ranges from COP 184.06M per year for L6 to COP 130.87M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Colombia package totals COP 130.15M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L6 ( Entry Level ) COP 184.06M COP 169.99M COP 0 COP 14.07M L7 COP 130.87M COP 126.13M COP 0 COP 4.74M L8 COP -- COP -- COP -- COP -- L9 COP -- COP -- COP -- COP --

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( COP ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

