Scotiabank Software Engineer Salaries in Colombia

Software Engineer compensation in Colombia at Scotiabank ranges from COP 184.06M per year for L6 to COP 130.87M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Colombia package totals COP 130.15M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
(Entry Level)
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP 643.23M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Scotiabank?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Web Developer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Scotiabank in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 269,354,338. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Software Engineer role in Colombia is COP 126,473,950.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Scotiabank

