Scotiabank Program Manager Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Program Manager compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Scotiabank totals CA$147K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Scotiabank
Senior Delivery Lead
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$147K
Level
L8
Base salary
CA$128K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$19.2K
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Scotiabank?

CA$225K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$278,891. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Program Manager role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$143,579.

Other Resources