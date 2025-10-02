Company Directory
Scotiabank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

Scotiabank Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Data Scientist compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Scotiabank ranges from CA$116K per year for L7 to CA$144K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$121K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L7
CA$116K
CA$106K
CA$1K
CA$8.8K
L8
CA$144K
CA$130K
CA$1.9K
CA$12.3K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$225K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Scotiabank?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$143,992. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Data Scientist role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$123,390.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Scotiabank

Related Companies

  • RBC
  • Deutsche Bank
  • KeyBank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Bank of America
  • See all companies →

Other Resources