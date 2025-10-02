Business Analyst compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Scotiabank ranges from CA$87.3K per year for L6 to CA$134K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$99.1K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
CA$87.3K
CA$83.8K
CA$297.1
CA$3.2K
L7
CA$103K
CA$95K
CA$563.2
CA$7.2K
L8
CA$134K
CA$117K
CA$2.1K
CA$15.1K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***