Business Analyst compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Scotiabank ranges from CA$87.3K per year for L6 to CA$134K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$99.1K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L6 CA$87.3K CA$83.8K CA$297.1 CA$3.2K L7 CA$103K CA$95K CA$563.2 CA$7.2K L8 CA$134K CA$117K CA$2.1K CA$15.1K L9 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ --

