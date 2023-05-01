Company Directory
SCORE
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about SCORE that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    SCORE is a nonprofit organization that provides free business mentoring, education, and resources to small business owners and entrepreneurs. With over 250 local chapters and a network of more than 10,000 volunteers, SCORE offers in-person and remote mentoring, webinars and courses on demand, a library of online resources, and local events to help businesses get off the ground and achieve their goals. SCORE is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration and has helped over 11 million entrepreneurs since 1964.

    http://www.score.org
    Website
    1964
    Year Founded
    1,125
    Number of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for SCORE

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Facebook
    • Spotify
    • Square
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources