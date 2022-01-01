Company Directory
Scholastic
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Scholastic Salaries

Scholastic's salary ranges from $88,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $155,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Scholastic. Last updated: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $155K
Business Analyst
Median $88K
Product Designer
$126K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Product Manager
$89.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Scholastic is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $155,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scholastic is $107,413.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Scholastic

Related Companies

  • thredUP
  • RE/MAX
  • Ticketmaster
  • Carvana
  • CoStar Group
  • See all companies →

Other Resources