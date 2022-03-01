Company Directory
Schindler Elevator
Schindler Elevator Salaries

Schindler Elevator's salary ranges from $85,425 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $156,800 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Schindler Elevator. Last updated: 11/15/2025

Business Analyst
$97.3K
Project Manager
$157K
Software Engineer
$85.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Solution Architect
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Schindler Elevator is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schindler Elevator is $104,053.

Other Resources