Schibsted Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Oslo Region

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Oslo Region package at Schibsted totals NOK 782K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Schibsted's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Schibsted
Software Engineer
Oslo, OS, Norway
Total per annum
NOK 782K
Level
Senior
Base salary
NOK 782K
Stock (/yr)
NOK 0
Bonus
NOK 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Schibsted?

NOK 1.62M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Schibsted in Greater Oslo Region sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 913,744. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schibsted for the Software Engineer role in Greater Oslo Region is NOK 782,078.

Other Resources