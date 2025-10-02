Company Directory
Scandit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Zurich Area

Scandit Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Zurich Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Zurich Area package at Scandit totals CHF 136K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scandit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Scandit
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per annum
CHF 136K
Level
L3
Base salary
CHF 130K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 5.1K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Scandit?

CHF 134K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Software Engineer a Scandit in Greater Zurich Area és una compensació total anual de CHF 146,053. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Scandit per al rol de Software Engineer in Greater Zurich Area és CHF 137,243.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Scandit

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Square
  • See all companies →

Other Resources