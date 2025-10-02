Technical Program Manager compensation in Mexico at Scale AI totals MX$1.38M per year for L4. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scale AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$1.38M
MX$1.26M
MX$57.9K
MX$62.2K
L5
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L6
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Scale AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.