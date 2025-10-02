Company Directory
Scale AI
Scale AI Product Manager Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Scale AI ranges from $245K per year for L4 to $302K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $240K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scale AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$245K
$180K
$50.5K
$15K
L5
$302K
$200K
$102K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Scale AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Scale AI in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $535,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scale AI for the Product Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $195,000.

