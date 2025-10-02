Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Scale AI ranges from $245K per year for L4 to $302K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $240K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Scale AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$245K
$180K
$50.5K
$15K
L5
$302K
$200K
$102K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Scale AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.