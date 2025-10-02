Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.85M per year for L7 to RUB 6.2M per year for L14. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 3.9M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.85M
RUB 1.81M
RUB 39.5K
RUB 8.6K
L8
RUB 2.57M
RUB 2.4M
RUB 94.5K
RUB 78.6K
L9
RUB 2.9M
RUB 2.52M
RUB 210K
RUB 171K
L10
RUB 3.43M
RUB 3.02M
RUB 114K
RUB 303K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title