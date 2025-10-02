Company Directory
Sberbank
  • Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank Software Engineer Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.85M per year for L7 to RUB 6.2M per year for L14. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 3.9M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
(Entry Level)
RUB 1.85M
RUB 1.81M
RUB 39.5K
RUB 8.6K
L8
RUB 2.57M
RUB 2.4M
RUB 94.5K
RUB 78.6K
L9
RUB 2.9M
RUB 2.52M
RUB 210K
RUB 171K
L10
RUB 3.43M
RUB 3.02M
RUB 114K
RUB 303K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Sberbank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 7,835,148. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Software Engineer role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 4,170,881.

