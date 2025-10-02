Information Technologist (IT) compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.63M per year for L7 to RUB 2.48M per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 2.11M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.63M
RUB 1.52M
RUB 0
RUB 118K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.48M
RUB 2.24M
RUB 0
RUB 239K
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***