Data Scientist compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.31M per year for L7 to RUB 2.7M per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area package totals RUB 1.49M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.31M
RUB 1.31M
RUB 0
RUB 0
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.03M
RUB 1.69M
RUB 0
RUB 346K
L10
RUB 2.7M
RUB 2.7M
RUB 0
RUB 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
