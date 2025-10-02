Sberbank Data Scientist Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Data Scientist compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.8M per year for L7 to RUB 6.45M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 4.1M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L7 RUB 1.8M RUB 1.65M RUB 0 RUB 144K L8 RUB 1.68M RUB 1.6M RUB 0 RUB 78.3K L9 RUB 2.55M RUB 2.22M RUB 0 RUB 331K L10 RUB 3.6M RUB 3.12M RUB 0 RUB 479K View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Latest Salary Submissions

What's the vesting schedule at Sberbank ?

