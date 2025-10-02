Company Directory
Sberbank
  • Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank Data Scientist Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Data Scientist compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.8M per year for L7 to RUB 6.45M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 4.1M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.8M
RUB 1.65M
RUB 0
RUB 144K
L8
RUB 1.68M
RUB 1.6M
RUB 0
RUB 78.3K
L9
RUB 2.55M
RUB 2.22M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
L10
RUB 3.6M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 0
RUB 479K
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Sberbank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 6,448,565. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Data Scientist role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 3,528,681.

