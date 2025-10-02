Sberbank Data Analyst Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Data Analyst compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.57M per year for L7 to RUB 4.94M per year for L11. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 2.83M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L7 RUB 1.57M RUB 1.34M RUB 117K RUB 117K L8 RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- L9 RUB 3.44M RUB 2.94M RUB 0 RUB 495K L10 RUB 2.98M RUB 2.69M RUB 0 RUB 288K View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

