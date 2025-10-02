Business Analyst compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.98M per year for L7 to RUB 4.19M per year for L11. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 2.63M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 259K
L8
RUB 1.82M
RUB 1.76M
RUB 0
RUB 61.1K
L9
RUB 3.25M
RUB 2.58M
RUB 0
RUB 670K
L10
RUB 3.15M
RUB 2.65M
RUB 0
RUB 501K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
