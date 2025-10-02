Sberbank Business Analyst Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Business Analyst compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.98M per year for L7 to RUB 4.19M per year for L11. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 2.63M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L7 RUB 1.98M RUB 1.72M RUB 0 RUB 259K L8 RUB 1.82M RUB 1.76M RUB 0 RUB 61.1K L9 RUB 3.25M RUB 2.58M RUB 0 RUB 670K L10 RUB 3.15M RUB 2.65M RUB 0 RUB 501K View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( RUB ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

What's the vesting schedule at Sberbank ?

